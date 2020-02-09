|
WALTERBORO, SCMrs. Rhonda Jean O’Herien Sauls, lost her fight with cancer on Saturday Jan. 18, 2020, at the Medical University of SC in Charleston.Born July 22, 1969 in Oneida, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alton and Esther O’Herien of Walterboro, SC. She worked for The Press and Standard News Paper for 17 years, first as classified ad sales and then as office manager. She was a faithful servant of Jehovah God and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Walterboro.She was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She had a positive and sunny spirit, and she loved life. She absolutely loved her whole family and spent as much time as she could with them.Surviving are her husband of almost 19 years, David Sauls; six sisters, Jean (Mark) O’Connor of Java, VA, Sharlene (Daniel) Morgan of Oneida, Melinda (William) Geathers of Georgetown, SC, Maureen (Corey) Boshart of Rome, Camille (Todd) Fletcher of Bamberg, SC, and Jeana Burning Smith of Chittenango; nine brothers, Michael (Beth) O’Herien of Oneida, Patrick (Laurie) O’Herien of Taberg, Timothy (Sharon) O’Herien of Vero Beach, FL, James (Kristen) O’Herien of Rome, Alton O’Herien Jr. of Oneida, Scott (Sherry Lillie)Burning of Oneida, Stephen (Fay) Burning of Sylvan Beach, Jamie (Erica) Burning of Niles, IL, Jason (Nicole) Burning of Vernon; and a most beloved aunt, Camille Fox of Oneida, NY. Many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.Memorials can be made to Colleton County , https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=96663 or , 5900 Core Road, Suite 103, North Charleston, SC 29406 http://www.lastingmemories.com/rhonda-jean-oherien-sauls
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020