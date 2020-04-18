|
CANASTOTA:Ricardo "Dickie" DiVeronica, 82, of Canastota, N.Y. passed away surrounded by his family on April 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Born January 26, 1938 to the late Paul and Julia DiVeronica, he was predeceased by his brother, John DiVeronica, Sisters-in-law, Margaret (Peggy) DiVeronica and Joan DiVeronica.Dickie attended Canastota schools, graduating in 1956. A standout wrestler and football player, he was accepted into Cornell University, where he was on the wrestling team. He stayed in Ithaca only briefly, returning home to help his parents on the family onion farm.Desiring the need for competition, Dickie turned to boxing and trained under his mentor, former world champion and Canastota native, Carmen Basilio.Dickie turned pro in 1958 and would compile a solid 44-13-1 record. His career was suspended briefly after being drafted into the Army in the early 1960s, stationed in Germany. He won his first 18 fights with Basilio as his manager and Johnny DeJohn as his trainer. In 1961, he won a televised fight against Jay Fullmer and would fight the likes of future International Boxing Hall of Famer, Emile Griffith, Gypsy Joe Harris and Sweet Herbie Lee. Dickie fought two years in Miami under the tutelage of Hall-of-Fame trainer, Angelo Dundee, at the famous 5th Street gym, where Muhammad Ali also trained. Dickie retired in 1972, unfortunately never getting a title shot despite rising to 8th in the world rankings.Dickie always told the story how he met his future wife Janine while in Florida, “I saw her, she was out in her back yard, hanging clothes, wearing a muumuu." Dickie wrangled an introduction and she jumped the fence to talk to him. He brought her back to Canastota, where they later married on November 26, 1966.Dickie was well-known for his signature larger-than-life cigars. Whether he was smoking one on his front porch or greeting boxers at the International Boxing Hall of Fames annual Induction Weekend in Canastota.On April 28, 2019, Dickie along with 24 others, were inducted in the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame in Howard's Beach, N.Y. The final bell has rung for the last round, but Dickie’s legacy will live on. “He was an integral part of Canastota’s long and storied boxing history, which led the village to establish the International Boxing Hall of Fame to honor the entire sport,” said the Hall’s Executive Director, Edward Brophy. Dickie was a co-founder and longtime owner in DiVeronica Bros., a construction company that started in 1969.Surviving is wife of 53 years, Janine (Piron) DiVeronica and their children, Christine Billings of Frankfurt, Germany; Theresa (Stephen) Debosky of Newnan, GA.; Anne (Frank) Primerano of North Syracuse and Nicolas (Heather) DiVeronica of Clay, N.Y.; brothers Anthony “Tony” DiVeronica and Rocco “ Rocky” (Dorothy) DiVeronica, both of Canastota; grandchildren, Joseph Debosky, Mia, Ella and Scarlett DiVeronica.Funeral services will be held at the convenience, for immediate family only, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home Inc., 300 S. Peterboro Street, Canastota. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery.A celebration of life at the International Boxing Hall of Fame will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to International Boxing Hall of Fame, Canastota, NY and the of Syracuse in memory of Dickie DiVeronica.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/ricardo-dickie-diveronica
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020