|
|
MCCONNELLSVILLE:Richard B. Tucker, 71, of Main Street, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.Born in Canastota on August 12, 1948, he was the son of Harold and Leona (Shirley Stewart) Tucker. He grew up in Peterboro and worked for many years on his grandfather’s farm.He graduated from Morrisville-Eaton Central School in 1967. Richard enjoyed playing football and basketball. In January 1969 through December 1972 he served his country in the United States Navy. In 1974-1975 he co-owned a bar on Route 20 West of Morrisville called Uncle Dick’s.In 1977 he married Audrey Cary-Henderson of Nelson and has maintained a special relationship with her through the years. Richard began his career working for the New York State Department of Transportation and retired from there in 2006. After his divorce, he married Sheila Peckham of Eaton, and in 1988, they took up residence in McConnellsville where he continued to live after her death in 2017. In October 2019, he married Karen Lamb of Hamilton.Dick enjoyed life even through difficult times. His greatest joy was his family who he referred to as “a tribe”. He was a larger than life figure, a friend to all and would do anything for those friends. He enjoyed playing golf and modified stock car racing and was involved with several race teams for many years. His talent was in woodworking and home remodeling. Dick hosted many summer parties for friends and family and enjoyed Friday afternoon happy hour in his garage with the neighbors.Dick was predeceased by his parents and wife Sheila. He is survived by his wife, Karen of McConnellsville; sons, Jon Henderson of North Syracuse and Scott (Rebecca) Tucker of Homer; daughter, Karri (Eric) Chase of Warners; stepsons, Kurt (Deborah) Kratky of Dublin, CA and Kristopher (Janet) Kratky of Victor; one brother, Gary (Carolyn) Tucker of Peterboro; three sisters, Deborah (Stan) Mesh of Nashville, NC, Dawn (Jay) Paro of Saratoga Springs and Lorie (Gary) Strong of Oneida; six grandchildren, Rowan, Clara and Cameron Tucker, Brayden and Abigail Chase, Olivia Reid; three step-grandchildren, Lauren, Ryan and Robin Kratky; and several nieces and nephews. He was also “Dad” to a special “son”, Jim Danquer of Camden.Funeral services will be held 10AM Friday, February 7, 2020 from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota. Interment will be made in Peterboro Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4-7PM on Thursday. Contributions may be made to the , P.O.Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057 or to the American Diabetes Association,6390 Fly Road, East Syracuse, NY 13057. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-b-tucker
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020