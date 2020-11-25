1/
Richard D. Sylvester
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard “Dick” Sylvester, age 87, of Hamilton, NY, passed away November 24, 2020 His ashes will be interred at the Colgate cemetery, and a memorial service is being planned for spring, 2021. For information, please contact Nancy Ries (nries@colgate.edu). Contributions in Dick’s memory can be made to your local food bank. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, Hamilton, NY. To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved