Richard “Dick” Sylvester, age 87, of Hamilton, NY, passed away November 24, 2020 His ashes will be interred at the Colgate cemetery, and a memorial service is being planned for spring, 2021. For information, please contact Nancy Ries (nries@colgate.edu). Contributions in Dick’s memory can be made to your local food bank. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, Hamilton, NY. To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com