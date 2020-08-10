1/
Richard E. Pieper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherrill-Richard E. Pieper, age 80, of Sherrill passed away early Monday morning August 10, 2020 in Upstate Hospital after a short illness.He was born on March 4, 1940 in Oneida, New York a son of the late Erich J. and Florence (Snow) Pieper and attended Vernon Verona Sherrill Schools.On November 20, 1957 Dick enlisted with the United State Air Force and was honorably discharged on June 16, 1961.In 1967 Dick and Carolyn D. (Lagasse) Maxam were united in marriage in Sherrill, New York and have shared vow of fifty-three years together.Prior to his retirement in 1999, Dick was a machine operator with Oneida Limited Silversmiths.He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Oneida Community Golf Club. Dick was also a member of the Sconondoa-Sherrill Masonic Lodge 814 of Vernon and the former Moose Lodge of Oneida and enjoyed wintering in Zepherhills Florida with his wife playing golf in their retirement years.Surviving are his wife Carol D. Pieper of Sherrill, two sons, Richard (Melanie) Pieper of Gap, PA, Randy Pieper of Oneida, stepson, Donald (Marteen) Maxam of Oneida Castle, stepdaughter Shari (J.T.) Kelly of Arlinton, TN, grandchildren, William, Cody, Anthony, Tyler, D.J., Stacy and Kristina, two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Holden and several nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his half-brother Robert Pieper, half-sisters Lydia Dostia and Mary Lee Hammond.Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY, where mask will be required, social distancing and limited capacity. Graveside services with military honors will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Crown Hill Memorial Park, 3620 NY-12, Kirkland NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-e-pieper

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
315-363-4110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved