Sherrill-Richard E. Pieper, age 80, of Sherrill passed away early Monday morning August 10, 2020 in Upstate Hospital after a short illness.He was born on March 4, 1940 in Oneida, New York a son of the late Erich J. and Florence (Snow) Pieper and attended Vernon Verona Sherrill Schools.On November 20, 1957 Dick enlisted with the United State Air Force and was honorably discharged on June 16, 1961.In 1967 Dick and Carolyn D. (Lagasse) Maxam were united in marriage in Sherrill, New York and have shared vow of fifty-three years together.Prior to his retirement in 1999, Dick was a machine operator with Oneida Limited Silversmiths.He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Oneida Community Golf Club. Dick was also a member of the Sconondoa-Sherrill Masonic Lodge 814 of Vernon and the former Moose Lodge of Oneida and enjoyed wintering in Zepherhills Florida with his wife playing golf in their retirement years.Surviving are his wife Carol D. Pieper of Sherrill, two sons, Richard (Melanie) Pieper of Gap, PA, Randy Pieper of Oneida, stepson, Donald (Marteen) Maxam of Oneida Castle, stepdaughter Shari (J.T.) Kelly of Arlinton, TN, grandchildren, William, Cody, Anthony, Tyler, D.J., Stacy and Kristina, two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Holden and several nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his half-brother Robert Pieper, half-sisters Lydia Dostia and Mary Lee Hammond.Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY, where mask will be required, social distancing and limited capacity. Graveside services with military honors will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Crown Hill Memorial Park, 3620 NY-12, Kirkland NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-e-pieper