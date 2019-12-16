Home

Richard E. "Dick" Waterman

Richard E. "Dick" Waterman Obituary
Richard E. “Dick” Waterman, 93, of Camden, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Rome Memorial Hospital. Born in Camden on May 17, 1926, he was a son of the late Fred B. and Betty G. (Kutchman) Waterman.Dick operated a game at Sylvan Beach Amusement Park as a teenager and worked at Smalley’s Theater as a projectionist. He enlisted in the US Army Air Corps in 1944 and served until 1946. He earned his pilot’s license and did stunt flying. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he went to work with the New York Central Railroad from 1947-1957. In 1949, he started Camden Upholstery Company and worked there full time until the age of 89.Dick owned and operated the Utica-Rome Speedway and Dragway from 1964-1979 and drove the pace car for the two NASCAR Grand National Races that were held at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway. He travelled with Art Arfons, assisting with his jetcar. He attended every Daytona 500 since the track was built and was inducted into the NYS Stock Car Association Hall of Fame in 2008.He was a Life Member of the Friends of Forest Park since 1960. Dick was also a member of the Camden American Legion, nonmarching member of the Camden Continental Fife and Drum Corps, member of the Carpenters Point Duck Club and the Farm Duck Club of Wolfe Island, Ontario, Canada.Dick is survived by daughter, Susan Waterman; two sons, Richard (Janet) Waterman and Jeff (Cindy) Waterman; a brother, Burdette (Grace) Waterman; two grandchildren, Tracy (John) McDonough and Randy (Ashley) Waterman; four great-grandchildren, Ryan, Sean, Madison and Emily; two sisters-in-law, Mary Pazdur and Sally Healy; special friend, Hilda Trnchik; and several nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:20 a.m. at St. John’ Church in Camden. Interment will take place in St. John’s Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 9464 State Rt. 13, Camden, on Wednesday from 2-4:00 p.m. and 7-9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dick’s memory may be made to the Camden Continental Fife and Drum Corps, 9549 State Rt. 13, Camden NY 13316.You may light a candle, send a message of sympathy and read the obituary at www.nunnandharper.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-e-dick-waterman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019
