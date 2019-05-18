|
Vernon CenterRichard H. “Porky” Miller, alias “Cupcake” or Mr. Griswold formerly of Vernon Center passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital on May 16, 2019 with his “Girl” of 24 years Collene Karges at his side.He was the son of Curtiss Miller and Fredia Fay Purdy and mother Rose Miller.Richard was educated at V.V.S School. He was one of the founding fathers of the Vernon Center Fire Department.He was part owner of the Village Inn in Vernon. He retired from the Railroad. He also worked at the Yahnundassis Golf Club, Clinton Arena, Mapledale, Wendt families; Outlet Center, Woodstock, Lanz Tree Company, Porky enjoyed building race cars with Norm Moyer and moving houses with him.He was a member of the Quagmire Club, his favorite place to be with his friends, the Keach families and Miller families.Surviving are his daughter, Cherry Wilson, stepdaughter Chelsea Karges, sister, Marlene Wright and step-sister Rita Wagner, grandsons “Eliander” Chandler, Mickey and Riley, Craig, Ryan and Gerald.Special thanks to his second family, Tom, Rosetta, Linda, Larry, Bobbie, Bob, Hillage families, Wendts, Billy and Roths and our special neighbors.He was predeceased by brother, Martin Prudy, step-brother Ron Lenhart, brother-in-law Roy Wagner, and best friends Wesley Wendt, Todd DePasquale and Rosetta Paltynovich.Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. Funeral services will be at 7:00 pm, at the funeral home immediately following calling hours. Burial will be Wednesday at 10:00 am, in Skinner Cemetery, Vernon Center, NY. Donations may be sent to Richard Miller Go-Fund Me page or Linda Goudie, 8307 Greenview Drive, Rome, NY, 13440. Online condolences may be sent maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-h-porky-miller
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 19, 2019