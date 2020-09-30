Richard Haslauer

LITTLE ROCK, ARK.- Richard (Dick) Haslauer, 80, of Little Rock, formerly of Oneida, N.Y., died Sept. 28, 2020 at CHI St. Vincent's Infirmary Hospital in Little Rock, surrounded by his loving family. Dick was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his three sons, 14 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. "Pops" was the consummate handyman and kept busy since his retirement 25 years ago, assisting his sons with projects and he especially loved teaching the art of "car buying" to his sons and grandchildren. Born in Vernon, N.Y., he was preceded in death by his father, Richard, and his mother, Lucy (Beppa) Collins Haslauer. Dick was a graduate of Stockbridge Valley High School. He served in the U.S. Navy as an Internal Communications Technician. He was employed as an operations manager for Western Electric / AT&T/ Lucent Technologies. In recent years he was employed by Crye-Leike Realtors. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandee (Seeber); sons, James (Mely), Jon (Marti), both of Little Rock and Jeff (Jenny) of Cabot; brothers, Doug (Pat) of Colonial Beach, Virginia and Dan (Karen) of Ilion, N.Y.; sister, Donna Mulvey of Ocala, Fla.; grandchildren, Cara Wise (John), Ryan (Selene), Luke, Noah, Anna, Mary, Paul, Mark, Conrad, Ethan, Maxwell, Gabriel, Sidney and Jack; and great-grandchildren, Bailey, Dylan, Dawson, Kenna and Korban Wise. The family wants to thank the nurses at CHI St. Vincent's Infirmary Hospital and a special thanks to Dr. Brad Baltz. His loving care made the last seven years since the cancer diagnosis, possible. Rosary and visitation will be at Smith Little Rock Funeral Home on Thursday evening, Oct. 1, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be observed at all times. In lieu of flowers, Dick requested donations to the Humane Society of Pulaski County. 14600 Colonel Glenn, Little Rock, Ark., 72210. Arrangements by Smith Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct., (501)224-2200. Dick’s online guestbook may be signed at www.smithfamilycares.com
