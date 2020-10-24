1/1
Richard J. Carnevale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ENDWELL- Richard J. Carnevale,91, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020. Richard was born on May 30, 1929 in Oneida, N.Y., to parents Michael and Mary. He was predeceased by his parents, and sister, Patricia Carnevale. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marion (Myles) Carnevale; children, Michael, John, Thomas, Mary (Michael) Wagner, and Christine (Paul) Kudlacik; grandchildren, Peter Wagner, Timothy Carnevale, Jared Wagner (Brooke), Alicia Carnevale, and Zachary Wagner; brothers Donald, Robert (Susan), and Ralph (Penny). Richard was an employee of IBM Corporation from 1955-1988 after receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force while being deployed during the Korean War. Richard was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He was an avid hunter and fisherman in which he enjoyed fishing trips to Canada during his retirement. He enjoyed cooking and making some of his favorite foods (chili, breads, pasta fagioli, to name a few) that became known as "World Famous" to the family. At his request, a private funeral mass will be held for immediate family only. Marion and her children will forever remember him as a loving and devoted husband and father who was always there for them. Through the mercy of God, may he rest in peace. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton Street, Binghamton, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-j-carnevale

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 17, 2020
Mrs. Carnevale, sorry to hear of the passing of your husband. I did not know him, however you were my 6th grade english teacher at Kenwood, 66-67.

David A. Burger
Arraijan, Rep de Panama
DAVID A. BURGER
Student
October 11, 2020
For the record, here is the facts for the best time we had together.
=========

Famous foursome

Paul Harvey, Dick Carnevale, Jim Morrell, "Captain" Dave Drabo..
Melbourne FL and Tarpon Springs, FL. 1983? (Or 84) Fall?
Innisbrook Resort (3 days) at IBM Achievenent Conference.
(In Tarpon Springs.)
3 days before in Drabo condo in Melbourne Beach.. played golf, etc.
Drabo rented a (huge) Lincoln Towncar.. holding us, our travel suitcases, and our golf clubs!

Carnevale gone Oct 4, 2020 age 91.
Paul Harvey status unknown.
Drabo in Monterey CA.
Morrell in Owego, NY and Melbourne FL.

A time that will live for ever! :)

JM..

-------------

"A great guy" is an understatement! Condolences to you all!
Jim Morrell. (IBMet]
Friend
October 9, 2020
Dear Marion and family,
W are so sorry for your sadness. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Love from Bill and June Oneil
June Oneil
October 8, 2020
Dicks son John has been a great friend for many years,I had the honor to meet Dick on several occasions....may he R.I.P. and prayers for the family during this difficult time.
william kinsley jr
Friend
October 8, 2020
I am a friend of John's and also knew Dick personally. I worked with Dick at IBM and always thought of him as extremely smart and fair. He was a great leader and everyone I knew respected Dick tremendously. At the same time he always knew how to have fun. I looked up to Dick my whole career and he is going to be sorely missed. May God bless him and may he rest in peace.
Domenic DiVirgilio Jr.
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved