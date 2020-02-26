|
ONEIDA: Richard L. “Butch” Lopitz, 79, of Forest Avenue, passed away on February 25, 2020, in Oneida Health, where he had been a patient for the past two days.Born in Clockville on December 21, 1940, he was the son of Andrew and Kathleen Weismore Lopitz. A lifelong resident of the area, Butch was educated in Canastota Central School. He married Sharon Peck in Wampsville on November 8, 1968.Prior to his retirement, Butch was employed by Rome Strip Steel, for forty years, as a machine operator. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps,from 1958-1969, serving two tours in Vietnam.Butch was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, Oneida Post 169. He loved camping, fishing and enjoyed raising beef cattle. Butch was of the Catholic faith.Surviving besides his wife Sharon are: two daughters, Marsha L. Lopitz and Michelle B. Coonrod, both of Oneida; two sons and daughters-in-law, Randy A. and Ginny Lopitz of Oneida and Richard L. and Mary Lou Lopitz II of Verona; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jane Gardner of Syracuse and Nancy Petrie of New London and two brothers and one sister-in-law, Andrew and Alice Lopitz, Jr. and Michael Lopitz, all of Canastota. He was predeceased by a sister, Deborah McCormick; a brother, Douglas Lopitz and a granddaughter, Daisha L. Lopitz on September 16, 2017.Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Sunday, March 1, 2020, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend William Wilcox, officiating. Interment will be made in Clockville Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 12-2PM, prior to the funeral service. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-l-lopitz
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020