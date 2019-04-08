|
HAMILTON: Richard M. Safford, 70, of W. Kendrick Ave., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.He was born August 12, 1948 in Oneida, a son of the late Manley and Clara Coe Safford and was a graduate of Hamilton High School in 1966. Richard married Linda M. Yott in Hamilton on August 20, 2005. For many years, Richard worked as a millwright and, most recently, he was employed in the hunting and fishing department at Dick's Sporting Goods in Dewitt. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors.Richard was a member of the Park United Methodist Church in Hamilton.Surviving are his wife, Linda; mother-in-law, Mary Castle of Oriskany; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and William Keyes of Merrills Landing; two grandchildren, Dominique and Kayla. He was predeceased by a daughter, Rachael M. Prete.A celebration of Richard's life will be held from 1-4pm Monday, April 29, 2019 at Rusch's Bar & Grill, 22 Lebanon St., Hamilton.Interment is private at the convenience of his family.Contributions in his memory may be made to S.O.M.A.C., 86 Lebanon St., Hamilton, NY 13346.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019