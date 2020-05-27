Richard N. Simberg
It is with deep sadness that we inform you that Richard Nathan Simberg, 84, of Oneida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice. Born in the Bronx, New York, on March 26, 1936, he was the son and only child of Harry and Claire Smith Simberg. Richard was a licensed professional civil engineer with degrees from Clarkson University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He served as the Regional Director of the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) responsible for state highways, canals, and bridges in the Central New York region. He performed well in this position and was promoted to become the New York State DOT Chief Engineer and Assistant Commissioner in Albany, NY. Upon retiring, he remained active by teaching ethics as an adjunct professor at the Syracuse University College of Engineering as well as serving on the Oneida City Planning Board and the Oneida Hospital Board. In addition, he was also a member of the Thruway Authority Board overseeing the construction of the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement. In his free time, Richard enjoyed his passion for golf, travel, tennis, sailing, and above all, spending time with his grandchildren. Richard is survived by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Marianne Borgia, of Oneida; his daughter, Alison (Vince) Zeller, of Oneida; his son, Henry (Sheila) Simberg, of Bel Air, Maryland; and his beloved grandchildren, Richard and Emily Graziano, and Stephen and David Simberg. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Hospice staff, Marguerite Clark for the compassionate care given over the last three months, and Elaine Clark for preparing meals that always made dad smile. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no public calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middlesettlement Rd., New Hartford, NY, 13413. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-n-simberg

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
