Richard Scott France, 60, of Hamilton, NY passed away on Monday September 7, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Syracuse.There are no calling hours. Graveside services will be held in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Hamilton, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1pm. Anyone wishing to attend, please do so.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com