Oneida-Riley R. Lehner of Oneida, NY, age 22, of Gladwell Avenue, passed away unexpectedly Monday September 21, 2020 in the Oneida Healthcare Center. She was born on July 18, 1998 in Oneida New York a daughter of Christopher R. Lehner and Crystal L. Snyder and was a graduate of Oneida High School in 2016. Riley was formerly employed with SavOn Convenience Store, Upstate cerebral palsy and The ARC of Madison Cortland County. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her family and boyfriend Dustin, listening to music, brushing up on her makeup skills, dinners out and snuggling with her cat and dogs. Surviving are her mother Crystal L. Snyder and her stepfather Nathaniel D. Snyder of Oneida, her father Christopher R. Lehner and step mother Shirley Lehner of Oneida. Her grandparents, Gari and Marlene McQuade, Dilcia Lehner and Chris Lehner Sr., an aunt Adrienne McQuade and uncles Judson Chandler and Juan Lehner. She also had multiple close cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY, where facial covering and social distancing will be practiced. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery, Middle Road, Oneida, NY. Online condolences may be sent to Malecki Funeral Home in Vernon, NY.maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/riley-r-lehner