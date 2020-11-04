Rita D. Church, 73, of Daniels Dr., Wampsville, NY, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.She was born July 28, 1947 in Oneida, NY a daughter of Hugh R. and Eloise Andrews Hedger. She was a graduate of Morrisville High School and received her Associates Degree in nursing at SUNY, Morrisville. She was a registered nurse at SUNY, Morrisville and then Loretto Healthcare in Syracuse until retiring. Rita was a talented crafter who had a booth at the Eclectic Chick in Oneida.Surviving are her children, Dana Cox of Charlotte, NC; Deborah Church and fiancé Ed Armstrong of Wampsville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Lynn Hedger of Ballston Spa; Raymond and Danielle Hedger of Morrisville; Randy and Lynda Hedger of Kannapolis NC; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Joe) Ryan of Glendale, CA; Heather Cox of Charlotte, NC; Wade Miller of Cookeville, TN; several nieces and nephew.Funeral services will be private on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, followed by interment in the Welsh Church Cemetery, Nelson, NY.Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11am to 1pm.Contributions in her memory may be made to Wanderers Rest Humane Assoc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rita-d-church