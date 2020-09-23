1/1
Rita M. Dickinson
MUNNSVILLE- Rita M. Dickinson, 81, Station Street, died Monday, September 21, 2020, in Oneida Healthcare, surrounded by her loving family, where she had been a medical patient for the past eight days.Born in Oneida, on May 29, 1939, she was the daughter of Donald and Nellie Pickard Seeber. A lifelong resident of the area, Rita was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1957. Her first husband Roger Den Haese, predeceased her. She later married, Robert G. Dickinson at the United Methodist Church in Madison on March 12, 1971. Mr. Dickinson died on November 23, 2002.Rita had previously been employed at the former Ames Department Store in Oneida and prior to that, had been employed with Cerio’s Modern Market in Canastota and the A and P in Florida. She enjoyed going to music concerts, following Fritz’s Polka Band and Joe Angerosa, enjoyed travel and loved being with her grandchildren.Surviving are her daughter, Melissa Hubbard of Canastota; her son Charles R. Den Haese of Munnsville; her granddaughters, Trisha, Danielle and Nicole Hubbard; her step-daughters, Darlene (Peter) Fanning of Pratts Hollow, Denise (John) Carr of Oriskany Falls and Robin (David) Bogue; her step-son, James Dickinson of North Bay; and several step-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held 12pm Saturday, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend William Wilcox, officiating. Interment will be made in Stockbridge Cemetery. Friends may call to the funeral home 10am -12pm, prior to the funeral service. Donations, in her memory, may be made to the American Cancer Society, Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/rita-m-dickinson

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
