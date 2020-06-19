ROBERT A. LANOWICZ OMI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ONEIDA - Robert A. Omilanowicz, 55, Leonard St, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence, due to complications from a long-term illness.Born in Syracuse, on September 4, 1964, Robert was the son of Larry and Phyllis Perry Mott. Mr. Mott was his adoptive father, who raised him since early childhood and raised him as his own son. A lifelong resident of the area, Robert attended Syracuse schools.Robert was employed with Oneida Molded Plastics, where he loved his employment and previously was employed with DHD Plastics. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.Surviving are his two daughters, Virginia (Waylon) Backer of Oneida and Aurelia Omilanowicz of Verona; his three brothers, Randy J. Omilanowicz of Utica, Dennis A. (Sheri) Mott of Bloomfield, and Erik K. Mott of Oneida; his three sisters, Dawn M. Musacchio and Jennifer Mott both of Oneida, and Julie (Charles) West of Vernon Center; three grandchildren, Jameson, Madelyn, and Waylon; and several, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Canastota. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-a-omilanowicz

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved