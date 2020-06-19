ONEIDA - Robert A. Omilanowicz, 55, Leonard St, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence, due to complications from a long-term illness.Born in Syracuse, on September 4, 1964, Robert was the son of Larry and Phyllis Perry Mott. Mr. Mott was his adoptive father, who raised him since early childhood and raised him as his own son. A lifelong resident of the area, Robert attended Syracuse schools.Robert was employed with Oneida Molded Plastics, where he loved his employment and previously was employed with DHD Plastics. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.Surviving are his two daughters, Virginia (Waylon) Backer of Oneida and Aurelia Omilanowicz of Verona; his three brothers, Randy J. Omilanowicz of Utica, Dennis A. (Sheri) Mott of Bloomfield, and Erik K. Mott of Oneida; his three sisters, Dawn M. Musacchio and Jennifer Mott both of Oneida, and Julie (Charles) West of Vernon Center; three grandchildren, Jameson, Madelyn, and Waylon; and several, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Canastota. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-a-omilanowicz
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.