VERONA - Robert A. Urtz, Jr., 68, Hill Road, died Saturday morning, October 5, 2019, in the emergency room of Oneida Health, shortly after his admission as a medical patient.Born in Rome, on June 15, 1951, he was the son of Robert A. and Margaret Sawyer Urtz, Sr. A lifelong resident of Verona, Bob was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School, Class of 1969 and Mohawk Valley Community College. He married Carol Botsford in Lyndonville, on October 6, 1973.Bob was president and owner of Urtz Service Company, Inc., since 1986, which was founded by his late father in 1954. He was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, a member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, E. Bart Hanifin Council # 473, later serving as the District Deputy of the Central New York District, the Fourth Degree Assembly of the Knights of Columbus, Edward Mc Dowell Assembly # 473, the Powhatan, the Oneida Elks Lodge, #767 B.P.O.E. and the Kanon Valley Country Club, where he had served on the board of directors.Surviving besides his wife, Carol and his mother, Margaret, of Verona are his two daughters and their husbands, Kathryn and David Lamb of San Antonio, TX and Jillian and Joshua Taylor of Albany; his two sons and their wives, Christopher and Daniella Urtz of Regensburg, Germany and Matthew and Christa Urtz of Oneida; his daughter-in-law, Marianne Urtz of Oneida; his grandchildren, Jackson and Carter Urtz, Evelyn and Spencer Lamb and Leland Taylor; his sister and her husband, Marianne and Michael Gerdes of Encinitas, CA; his brothers and their wives, Kenneth Urtz of Sherrill, Daniel and Carol Urtz of Blossvale, Thomas and Maggie Urtz of Verona and John Urtz and Elizabeth Netzband of Oneida; his brother-in-law, Frank Winker of Oneida; his mother-in-law, Lee Botsford of Oneida; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Robert A. Urtz III in 2015, his father, Robert A. Urtz, Sr. in 2007, his sister, Jane Winker in 2002 and his sister-in-law, Sherrie A. Urtz in 2007.Funeral services will be held 10 AM, Thursday from the St. Joseph’s Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Richard Kapral, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Helena’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, 3-7 PM, Wednesday. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Verona Fire Department, Box 137, Verona, NY 13478 or the Believe 271 Foundation, Box 480, Barnevald, NY 13304.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-a-urtz-jr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019