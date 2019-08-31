|
Vernon - Robert B. Reaves, age 68, a longtime resident of the area passed away Thursday afternoon August 29, 2019 in the Villa Marie Claire Hospice Center in Saddle River, New Jersey with his loving family at his side.Funeral services will be held at a time and day to be announced later this week at the First United Methodist Church, 116 W. Grove Street at the corner of Main Street, Oneida, NY with Rev. Abigal Browka celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Helena’s Cemetery, Oneida, New York. In memory of Bob please consider donations to WorldWildlife.org, the or your local public radio station. Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home of Vernon. Online condolences may be sent to Maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019