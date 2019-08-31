Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malecki Funeral Home - VERNON
23 FRONT ST
Vernon, NY 13476
(315) 829-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Reaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Reaves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert B. Reaves Obituary
Vernon - Robert B. Reaves, age 68, a longtime resident of the area passed away Thursday afternoon August 29, 2019 in the Villa Marie Claire Hospice Center in Saddle River, New Jersey with his loving family at his side.Funeral services will be held at a time and day to be announced later this week at the First United Methodist Church, 116 W. Grove Street at the corner of Main Street, Oneida, NY with Rev. Abigal Browka celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Helena’s Cemetery, Oneida, New York. In memory of Bob please consider donations to WorldWildlife.org, the or your local public radio station. Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home of Vernon. Online condolences may be sent to Maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now