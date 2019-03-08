|
Oneida-Robert C. Krone Sr., age 81, a longtime Oneida resident passed away peacefully early Thursday morning March 7, 2019 in the Oneida Healthcare ECF. Bob was born on October 18, 1937 in Utica, New York a son of the late Seth and Myrtle (Edwards) Krone and was a graduate of V.V.S. Central Scholl and the New York State Rangers School.He proudly served with the United States Army from 1961-1963. On December 11, 1965 Bob and Sonja A. Spear were united in marriage at Christ United Methodist Church of Sherrill and have enjoyed this loving union of over fifty-four years together. Prior to his retirement in 1999 Bob was a supervisor with the Oneida Limited Silversmiths.In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and golf. He also enjoyed watching and rooting for the New York Yankees and the Syracuse Orangemen.He was a member of the American Legion Post 230 of Sherrill, the Loyal Order of the Moose, and past memberships included, the Vernon Rod and Gun Club, the Sherrill-Kenwood Fire Department and the Bums Club.Surviving are his loving wife, Sonja, son Robert C. Krone Jr and his fiancé' Adrianne Frizzell of Adams, four grandchildren, Robbie and John Krone, Danielle and Kristen Krone and one great-grandson Liam.In keeping with Bob's wishes there will be a private funeral service.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019