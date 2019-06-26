|
CANASTOTA - Robert C. Smith, 70, Lewis Point Road, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Syracuse, where he had been a medical patient for the past week, following declining health for the past several months.Born in Syracuse, on January 9, 1949, he was the son of Weldon and Mary Louise Perchway Smith. A lifelong resident of the area, Bob was a graduate of Chittenango High School, where he wrestled and served with the United States Marine Corps in Viet Nam during the war. He married Dana Clemens in Sylvan Beach, on September 24, 1988.Prior to his retirement in 2011, Bob was employed for many years as a tractor trailer operator for several local firms. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Canastota Post #600, attended St. Agatha’s Church and loved camping, motorcycling and his grandchildren.Surviving besides his wife, Dana, are his two daughters, Lisa and her husband, Roger Benn of Cazenovia and Jennifer Smith and her companion, John Grenier of Canastota; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert J. and Erin Smith of Pittsfield, MA; his seven grandchildren, Carolyn and Jonathan Benn, Lily, James and Kevin Smith, Zoe Knoblock and Ethan Grenier; one sister, Patricia Rowland of Georgetown; seven brothers, Ronald Smith of North Carolina, Stewart Smith of Cazenovia, Michael Smith of MS, Gary Smith of Munnsville, Daniel Smith of Chittenango, Richard Smith of Verona Beach and Greg Smith of Peterboro; his close friend and mother of Lisa and Robert, Elda Smith; his dog, Chance; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held 9:30 AM, Tuesday from St. Agatha’s Church, Canastota, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Stephen Wirkes, pastor. Interment, with full military honors, will be made in Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery, Saratoga. Friends and relatives may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, 3-7 PM, Monday. Contributions in his memory, may be made to the Madison County Office of the Aging, 138 Dominic Bruno Boulevard, Canastota, NY 13032 or the Clear Path for Veterans, 1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango, NY 13037.To leave of message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-c-smith
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 27, 2019