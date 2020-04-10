Home

Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
ONEIDA CASTLE - Robert D. Fellows, 74, State Street, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Bethany Gardens Skilled Nursing Facility, Rome, where he had been a patient for the past two days.Born in Bath, on January 21, 1946, he was the son Elmer and Clarisy Greer Fellows. Bob moved to this area in his early childhood and graduated from Stockbridge Valley Central Schools. For many years, Bob was employed with the former Oneida HeaterCo., Inc. in Oneida and later was employed with various local merchants, helping on a part time basis. He enjoyed hunting and watching football games, especially his former Oakland, now Las Vegas Raiders. A veteran of the Viet Nam War, Bob served with the United States Army as a combat medic in Viet Nam.Surviving are his two daughters, Deb Schaefer of Oneida Castle and Melissa and her husband, Lee Lagoy of Oneida; his son, Corey E. Fellows of Oneida; his sister, Florence Nichols of Cazenovia; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Charles Fellows and Harrison “Bucky” Fellows.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, his funeral services will be deferred to the future, when interment, with full military honors, will be made in Oneida Castle Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-d-fellows
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
