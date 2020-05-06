Robert D. Wilcox
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Durhamville - Robert D. Wilcox at the age of 79 of 6962 Cove Road, Durhamville, N.Y. died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 2, 202 at his residence. He was born in Oneida, N.Y. on March 10, 1941, the son of Darwin and Edith Johnson Wilcox. Robert was employed at Oneida Limited for 35 years prior to his retirement. He was a devoted fan of the Syracuse University Basketball team and liked classic cars and he became a member of the Northern Cruisers Club.Surviving are two sons, Rodney Wilcox of Vernon, N.Y. and RobertWilcox of Verona, N.Y. a sister Rosemary Hartzog of Syracuse, N.Y., three grandchildren, Page Alleti, Brandon Wilcox, Blakelynne Fox and Robert’s longtime companion, Edith “Fern” Dwyer.Due to the national health crisis, a funeral service will be heldon Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Oneida Castle Cemetery with the Rev. Neil D. Coe of Munnsville, N.Y. officiating. He will be buried at Oneida Castle Cemetery following the service. The Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wanderers Rest, 7138 Sutherland Dr., Canastota, N.Y. 13032 Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-d-wilcox

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Oneida Castle Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home
303 Main St
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved