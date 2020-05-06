Durhamville - Robert D. Wilcox at the age of 79 of 6962 Cove Road, Durhamville, N.Y. died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 2, 202 at his residence. He was born in Oneida, N.Y. on March 10, 1941, the son of Darwin and Edith Johnson Wilcox. Robert was employed at Oneida Limited for 35 years prior to his retirement. He was a devoted fan of the Syracuse University Basketball team and liked classic cars and he became a member of the Northern Cruisers Club.Surviving are two sons, Rodney Wilcox of Vernon, N.Y. and RobertWilcox of Verona, N.Y. a sister Rosemary Hartzog of Syracuse, N.Y., three grandchildren, Page Alleti, Brandon Wilcox, Blakelynne Fox and Robert’s longtime companion, Edith “Fern” Dwyer.Due to the national health crisis, a funeral service will be heldon Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Oneida Castle Cemetery with the Rev. Neil D. Coe of Munnsville, N.Y. officiating. He will be buried at Oneida Castle Cemetery following the service. The Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wanderers Rest, 7138 Sutherland Dr., Canastota, N.Y. 13032 Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-d-wilcox
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.