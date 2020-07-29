Robert E. Clarke, Jr., 56, of Park Ave., Syracuse, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Chittenango, where the Rev. Richard J. Kapral will officiate. There are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com
