Robert E. Clarke Jr.
Robert E. Clarke, Jr., 56, of Park Ave., Syracuse, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Chittenango, where the Rev. Richard J. Kapral will officiate. There are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ironside Funeral Home Inc
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2978
