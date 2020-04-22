|
|
Vernon - Robert E. Hemmings, age 83, a longtime Vernon resident passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon April 19, 2020 shortly after his admission to the hospital.Bob was born on April 2, 1937 near Palmyra, New York a son of the late Edwin D. and Virginia (Taylor) Hemmings and was a graduate of the State University of New York at Potsdam where he received his bachelor’s degree in education.On July 9, 1966 Bob and Susan Archibee were united in marriage in Florence, New York and shared that loving vow of over fifty years together until Susan’s death on May 16, 2017.Bob started out his career as a music teacher. He left the Camden School system and teaching profession to become the director of computer services with SUNY Morrisville College from which he retired.In his younger years Bob was a member of the Wood’s Valley Ski Patrol and was an avid golfer. After retirement Bob enjoyed going to auctions and was an avid collector of stoneware.He enjoyed times with his family and vacations in the Bahamas with his wife.Surviving are his loving daughter Kristin and son-in-law Alan Rozanski of Vernon, brother, William Hemmings and his wife Paula, sisters-in-law Patsy Hemmings, Daphne Hemmings, June Burke, Marie Archibee and her husband David Jaycox, Jr. and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by two brothers, Terence Hemmings and James Hemmings.Private graveside services will be held in St. Helena’s Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. Malecki Funeral Home Vernon, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-e-hemmings
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020