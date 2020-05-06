Robert H. Rowe, 87, of North Bay, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Oneida Health Hospital where he had been a patient for the past five days.Graveside services will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Interment will take place in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Dewitt. There are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 6 to May 10, 2020.