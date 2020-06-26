Robert H. Rowe, 87, of North Bay, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Oneida Health Hospital where he had been a patient for the past five days.He was born on January 8, 1933, in Manlius, the son of Roscoe C. and Ellen M. Reilly Rowe. He attended Fayetteville schools.On October 13, 1973, Robert was united in marriage to Jane Nazel Murphy. She passed away on June 12, 1996.Robert was everyone’s handy man throughout his life. He was employed as a roofing contractor for Tilo Construction in Syracuse. He later worked of Riggall Constructions, and New York Bakery. In his later years, he drove a motor route for the Utica Observer Dispatch.He was a member of William Russell American Legion Post 404 in Vernon.Surviving are his six children, Ronnie H. Hendershot, of Birmingham, AL, Robert (Kathy) Rowe, Rick (Cindy) Rowe, Sherry (Mark) Spooner, all of Malone, Robin Johnston, of Moriva, NY, and Judy Messier, of North Bay; a step-daughter, Mauve Snyder, of Moira; the mother of his youngest daughter, Viola Rowe; twenty-seven grandchildren; and thirty-six great grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by two brothers, Donald E. Rowe on September 11, 2012, and Francis Rowe; a son-in-law, Carlos Johnston; his former wives, Louise Hendershot Rowe, and Ann Perry Rowe; and a special friend, Mary.Graveside services will be held 12:00 PM Thursday July 2, 2020 in White Chapel Memory Gardens, Dewitt. The Rev. Marsha Madore will officiate. There are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online atwww.ironsidefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-h-rowe
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.