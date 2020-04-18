|
ONEIDA- Robert I. Grinnell, Sr., 65, Belmont Avenue, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.Born in Oneida, on July 26, 1954, he was the son of Niles and Dorthea Congden Grinnell. A lifelong resident of the area, Bob was a graduate of Vernon-Verona -Sherrill High School and served with the United States Army during the Viet Nam War era. He married the former Donna Rood on June 8, 1976. Donna died on April 25, 2007.Bob had been employed in his family's contracting firm, Congden Contracting. He was the Protestant faith.Surviving is his daughter and her companion, Melissa Fellows and Joseph Wolf of Oneida; his son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Shearen Grinnell of Blossvale; his grandchildren, Gage, Jacob, Seth, Mikalah, Mc Kegan, Madison, Charleigh and Landen; his great-grandchildren, Myalise, Sylas, Avacyn and Sophia; his three sisters, Julia (Robert) Monica of Geneva, Kitty Chmielewski of Verona and Candy Everspaugh of Canastota; his brother, Scott Grinnell and his companion, Debbie Sykes of Oneida; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Robert I. Grinnell, Jr. on December 19, 2009Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held, at the convenience of the family, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment, with full military honors, will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020