Robert J. Foglino, of Oneida, died peacefully in hospice care on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1939 in Illion Hospital, the only son of Mary Minosh and Peter Foglino. A second-generation Italian, he was reared as an American with a strong fondness for his family history and roots. He grew up in Mohawk, NY and graduated from the 1956 class of Mohawk High School. He went on to attend SUNY Cortland, studying Mathematics and Education. Relocating after college, he began a teaching career at Chittenango Central Schools, where he taught Math on the middle and high school levels for 31 years. Foglino lived in Canastota and then Oneida for most of his adult life. In 1970, he married Linda Smith of Canastota at St. Agatha’s Church. Robert and Linda spent the next 46 years of their lives together. Quickly, they settled on Bruno Road in Canastota and had a daughter, Lori Lynn, in 1971. Ten years later, son Matthew John was born in 1981. In 1987, they relocated to Oneida Castle.Robert was a life-long Catholic. He rarely missed Sunday mass and was a member first of St. Agatha’s Perish in Canastota, and later St. Joseph’s parish in Oneida. He was a life-long sports-fan. Baseball was his passion, growing up listening to Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle play on the radio with his father. He went on to try out for a major league team at one point. While teaching, he coached football and basketball for many years. Robert Retired from teaching in 1994, but he remained active in the community as a small businessman. He was the proprietor of Cards and Crafts, a sports card and memorabilia shop in Oneida Castle for some time. He also worked as a teller for Alliance Bank (now NBT) in Oneida for more than a decade. Working into his 70’s, he returned to teaching, tutoring for Rome Schools until budget cuts finally forced him into true retirement. Linda died suddenly in 2016 as a great shock to him and his family. He maintained her business, The Shapely Set Hair Salon in Oneida for another year as a testament to her. In his final years, he found peace in purchasing a small property on Oneida Lake where he enjoyed sitting and smoking his pipe next to the lake. He was a kind and gentle man who thoroughly enjoyed everyone whom he encountered. He is survived by his two children Lori Coyle of Queens, NY and Matthew of Mount Vernon, NY. He has a son-in-law, James Coyle, and a daughter-in-law, Adiaha Foglino. He has one granddaughter, Samantha, Coyle. He has several sisters and brothers-in-law: Vera Branch (pre-deceased) and Thomas Branch of Alabama, Thomas Cox (pre-deceased) of Rochester, Rosemary Mahady and Francis Mahady (pre-deceased) of Sherill, Karon and Kent Price of Canastota, Anthony Rinaldo (pre-deceased) Melody Debalso and Michael Debalso (pre-deceased) of Oneida, Everett Taylor of Oneida, Sharon Sturdevant (pre-deceased) and Robert Sturdevant of Oneida. He has numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, beginning with a Prayer Service at 9:30 AM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Church, 347 Main St., Oneida, where the Rev. Richard J. Kapral will officiate. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Herkimer in the spring. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Suite 205, Lilburn, GA, 30047, and Catholic Charities of Oneida and Madison Counties, 1081 Northside Shopping Center, Oneida, NY 13421. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.www.ironsidefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-j-foglino
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020