|
|
BALDWINSVILLE:Robert J. Mazzullo, 84, formerly of Oneida, died Thursday morning, October 17, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family, following an extended illness.Born in Queens, on March 19, 1935, he was the son of John and Mary De Luca Mazzullo. Moving from Queens, at the age of four years, Bob was raised and educated in Oneida, graduating from Oneida High School. He married Sharon Kinney in the Camden First United Methodist Church on June 24, 1961. They moved from Oneida to Baldwinsville four years ago.Prior to his retirement, Bob was a co-owner, for twenty-five years, with his late brother, John, in the ownership and operation of John Mazzullo and Sons, which was founded by their father in 1948. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Oneida, loved the outdoors with fishing, hunting, hiking and camping and was very active with golfing leagues and tennis but mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.Surviving besides his wife, Sharon, are his two daughters, Tanya (Dana) Loucks of Chittenango and Karen Burke of Baldwinsville; his four grandchildren, Nathan and Sarah Loucks and Casey and Sierra Burke; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard J. Mazzullo in 1968 and John S. Mazzullo in 2009.Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Saturday at the First United Methodist Church of Oneida, with the Reverend Abigail Browka, pastor, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service. Reception to follow.Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation. 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, New York 10018.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-j-mazzullo
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019