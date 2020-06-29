ROBERT J. ZELLER
SHERRILL - Robert J. Zeller, 84, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family.Born in Rome, on October 11, 1935, he was the son of Christian and Emma Anken Zeller. In 1949, the Zeller’s moved to Verona where he met Colleen Angell. They graduated from Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School in 1954 and married in 1958.Bob served in the Army from 1954 to 1956. Upon returning from Germany, he worked for the NYS Thruway Authority in Chittenango. Then he was employed on the Angell Farm and made deliveries for Iseneker’s Dairy in Oneida. Lastly, Bob was employed with Canterbury Press in Rome.Bob had a zest for life that was infectious. He enjoyed serving his church family at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, where he served as council member, treasurer, and choir member. Bob was superintendent, secretary and treasurer for the St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. He was a member of 420 New London Lodge, attended Tuesday’s Breakfast with the Bible and a member of Fritz’s Polka Band Fan Club. Bob was proud of his heritage and learned to yodel from his Swiss uncles. In retirement he enjoyed family time, traveling with his wife, Colleen and spending winters in Florida.Bob is survived by Colleen, his wife of sixty-one years; his daughter, Suzanne and son-in-law, Robert Cummings of Pittsford;. his grandchildren, who he adored, Lauren and Thomas.He was predeceased by three brothers, Oscar, Paul and Winfield “Win” Zeller.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Katie Yahns, officiating. Friends are invited to meet the family at 3 PM, Friday, in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery for his committal service, Contributions, in his memory, may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 4897 Old Oneida Road, Verona, NY 13478, To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-j-zeller

