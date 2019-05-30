|
Robert M. DeTraglia, 84, passed away after a long battle with illness on May 15th, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.He resided on Bliven Rd. in Waterville. Then moved to his daughter’s house in March of 2019, Waterville, NY. Robert (Bob) was born on May 9th, 1935 in Edmeston, New York, son of the late Frank H. DeTraglia Sr. and Loisetta (Humes) DeTraglia. Bob enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting and working. He was very passionate about going to play BINGO as well as a good game of Black Jack. Surviving are two of his four children: Howard and daughter-in-law, Janice, DeTraglia of Mechanicsburg PA; Lori DeTraglia and son-in-law, Gaylord Gridley, of Waterville, NY; and a sister, Marylou Guilbealt of Cresent, NY. Anyone that knew Bob, knew that his grandbabies were the apples of his eye, they are: Craig DeTraglia of PA, Ashley Detraglia-Wood of NY, Jessica Perry of NC, Brittany Zalocha of NY, Kristine Ellis of PA, Leon Saville of NY, Christine Buschor of NY, & Morgan Jeffers of NY. Bob was predeceased by his son Robert F. DeTraglia and daughter Robin L. Saville and two brothers Fay DeTraglia & Frank H. DeTraglia. Please join the family between 6pm & 9pm on July 6th at Four Eleven Tower, Waterville NY. Come celebrate Bobs life with his family.The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to LutheranCare, Clinton NY for their dedication in caring for the residents.Owenspavlotrogers.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-m-detraglia
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 2, 2019