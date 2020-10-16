SHERRILL- On October 15, 2020, Robert “Mr. Excitement” Colway rode the ski lift for his final run straight into heaven.Born in Chicago, on February 5, 1926, he was the son of Rhody Colway and Helma Bue Colway. Bob moved to Oneida, with his family as a young boy, and lived here for the rest of his life. He served with the United States Navy aboard the USS Arkansas at the end of World War II, then returning to graduate from Clarkson University.Bob retired from Oneida Limited in 1988, with forty years of service, in the credit department of the sales office.Around town, Bob was often seen bicycling and walking the family dog. The summer found him perpetually painting the house and winter found him on the ski slopes. Bob served as a scout leader to BSA Troop 3 and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church.He was predeceased by his wife, the former Dorothy Reynolds, his son, Rhody, who died in infancy, and his longtime companion, Jene Campbell. Surviving are his daughters, Karen (Sam Bissi) Colway, Carol Colway, Beth (Jim Cassity) Colway and Claudia (Robert) Brewster; his sister, Nancy Cammann; his grandchildren, Sarah and Daniel Boylan; and several nieces and nephews.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, no services are planned at thistime and will be scheduled at a safer time. Contributions in his memory may be made to Wanderers Rest of Canastota, the First Presbyterian Church of Oneida or the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com
