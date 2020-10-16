1/
Robert R. Colway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERRILL- On October 15, 2020, Robert “Mr. Excitement” Colway rode the ski lift for his final run straight into heaven.Born in Chicago, on February 5, 1926, he was the son of Rhody Colway and Helma Bue Colway. Bob moved to Oneida, with his family as a young boy, and lived here for the rest of his life. He served with the United States Navy aboard the USS Arkansas at the end of World War II, then returning to graduate from Clarkson University.Bob retired from Oneida Limited in 1988, with forty years of service, in the credit department of the sales office.Around town, Bob was often seen bicycling and walking the family dog. The summer found him perpetually painting the house and winter found him on the ski slopes. Bob served as a scout leader to BSA Troop 3 and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church.He was predeceased by his wife, the former Dorothy Reynolds, his son, Rhody, who died in infancy, and his longtime companion, Jene Campbell. Surviving are his daughters, Karen (Sam Bissi) Colway, Carol Colway, Beth (Jim Cassity) Colway and Claudia (Robert) Brewster; his sister, Nancy Cammann; his grandchildren, Sarah and Daniel Boylan; and several nieces and nephews.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, no services are planned at thistime and will be scheduled at a safer time. Contributions in his memory may be made to Wanderers Rest of Canastota, the First Presbyterian Church of Oneida or the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-r-colway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved