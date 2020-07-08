1/1
Robert “ Bob” Roberts, 101, of Chittenango passed away July 2, 2020. He was born Jan. 30, 1919 in Canastota, NY. He retired from White’s Farm Supply in 1981. Noted for being a “Pack Rat”, he was an avid gardener, carpenter and homemade wine maker. He taught himself to play and restore violins, grew his own popcorn and was fondly known by his family and friends as the guy who could build or fix anything.Over the years, tough as nails Bob, beat colon cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, chemotherapy and radiation. He said he would be damned if the Covid-19 would take him out and it didn’t. His 101 year old heart just decided to take a rest.He will be dearly missed by family and friends who were blessed to have known him.He was predeceased by 3 brothers and 4 sisters.He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Katherine (Thayer) Roberts; daughters, Lois Roberts and Betty (John) Maiura; sister-in-law, Bernice Johnson; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.A calling hour will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 from 10-11 am at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 705 N. Main St., N. Syracuse, NY with a brief service immediately following. Burial will then follow at the Clockville Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, Bob would say go out and do something nice for someone or make a donation in his name to the Madison County Office for the Aging, 138 Dominic Bruno Blvd, Canastota, NY 13032. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-roberts

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
New Comer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
North Syracuse, NY 13212
315-214-0400
