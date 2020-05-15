Sherrill-Robert J. Stonger, age 85, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, May 14, 2020 surrounded by love in the comfort of his home. Due to the limitations of the CORONA Virus Epidemic a calling hour and memorial service will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Verona at a later date when a full obituary will be published. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020.