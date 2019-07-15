|
CANASTOTA Robert W. Haldenwang, Sr., 83, Upper Lenox Avenue, died in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.Born in Canastota, on August 9, 1935, he was the son of K. Erwin and Irene Zielasko Haldenwang. A lifelong resident of the area, Bob was educated in Canastota schools. He married Edna Youngs in Perryville on November 24, 1956.Bob was self-employed as a mason and concrete worker and was formerly employed with Ready Mix in Oneida and A. W. Kincaid Well Drilling in Canastota. He also owned and operated the former Stars and Stripes Restaurant in Wampsville. He enjoyed carpentry as a hobby, building several houses. He served with the United States Marine Corps and was very patriotic, with a great love of country. Bob was of the Catholic faith.Surviving besides his wife, Edna, are his two daughters and sons-in-law, Jane and Doug Berry of Canastota and Judy and Gene Koegel of Kirkville; his two sons and daughters-in-law, Bernie and Shelly Haldenwang and Bob and Denise Haldenwang, Jr., all of Oneida; his two sisters, Elsa Brinson and Linda Carney, both of Canastota; his brother and sister-in-law, David and Kathy Haldenwang of Blossvale; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Herman "Sonny" Haldenwang.Funeral services will be held 12 PM Thursday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, with the Reverend Stephen Wirkes, officiating. Interment will be made in Whitelaw Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 10am-12pm Thursday, prior to the service. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Clear Path for Veterans, 1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango, NY 13037.To leave of message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 16, 2019