Robert W. “Toby” Warren, III, 52, of 505 Cable Rd., Williamstown, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Oneida Health Extended Care Facility where he had been a patient since April 19, 2019.He was born on November 19, 1966, in Oneida, the son of Robert W. and Dorothy G. Harrington Warren, Jr. Toby was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1984.On December 28, 1987, Toby enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served as an Electronic Warfare Systems Technician until he was honorably discharged on September 13, 1993.He was a toll electronics systems tech for the New York State Thruway Authority for twenty-three years, retiring on disability December 31, 2018.He was a member of the Teamsters Local 72-Syracuse and of the Catholic faith.Toby was an avid hunter and found great enjoyment in cooking and gardening.Surviving are his four sisters, Julie (David) Carnevale, of Canastota, Kim (Jeff) White, of Verona, Kelly (Eric) Cardinale, of Durhamville, and Penny (David) Cornish, of Taberg; and four nephews, Benjamin Carnevale, Matthew Carnevale, Jacob Cardinale, and Zackary Cardinale. Toby was predeceased by his canine companion, Josie.Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, beginning with a Prayer Service at 9:30 AM, at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., followed by his Funeral Mass with Military Honors at 10:00 AM, at St. Patrick’s Church, 347 Main St., Oneida, where the Rev. Richard J. Kapral will officiate. Interment will take place in West Verona Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Toby’s memory to the Folds of Honor Foundation (provide educational scholarships to the children and spouses of those killed or disabled while serving our nation), 5800 North Patriot Dr., Owasso, OK, 74055.You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com A Trust 100 Funeral Pre-Arrangement Center http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-w-toby-warren-iii
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 5, 2019