Robert Wayne Freeman, 74, currently of Wildwood, FL passed away quietly on November 30th after a short illness. Bob graduated from VVS High School in 1963 and served with the United States Air Force in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Diane (Redmond) Freeman, his two children, son Scott and wife Lynette (Nodecker) Freeman of Indianapolis and daughter Ginger and grandson Brennan Ruments of Chicago. As per Bob’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family honored him at private time. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-wayne-freeman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020