Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wayne Freeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Wayne Freeman Obituary
Robert Wayne Freeman, 74, currently of Wildwood, FL passed away quietly on November 30th after a short illness. Bob graduated from VVS High School in 1963 and served with the United States Air Force in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Diane (Redmond) Freeman, his two children, son Scott and wife Lynette (Nodecker) Freeman of Indianapolis and daughter Ginger and grandson Brennan Ruments of Chicago. As per Bob’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family honored him at private time. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-wayne-freeman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -