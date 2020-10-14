1/1
Robert Winters II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHITTENANGO . . . Robert O. Winters II, 79, of 8614 Lakeport Road, Lot 64, Chittenango, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home, following a lengthy illness.He was born on August 23, 1941, in Canastota, the son of the late Robert and Eleanor (Ripka) Winters.Bob lived in the Canastota area most of his life, attending the Canastota schools. He later lived in Zepherhills, FL for 8 years, moving to Chittenango 1 year ago.He worked construction for many years, and later worked for Carrier Corporation in Syracuse for 14 years, and the Canastota Central School and the Fayetteville-Manlius schools.Bob was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Canastota.He enjoyed fishing, reading, NASCAR, garage sales, and spending time with his family.Bob married Kathleen Barker on June 29, 2006, in Whitelaw.Surviving besides his wife, Kathleen, are: three sons and a daughter-in-law, Robert and Laurie Winters of Whitelaw, David Paul of Whitelaw, and Joseph Paul of Lake Worth, FL; three daughters and son-in-law, Luann and Robert Bargabos of Wampsville, Lori Winters of Cicero, and Robin Ackerman of Canastota; three stepchildren, Kelly Mussmacher of Oppenhiem, NY, Eric and Jenn Mussmacher of Ilion, and Heather and John Levellie of Little Falls; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Chris and Janet Winters of Canastota, and Martin Winters of Edgewater, FL; seventeen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob was predeceased by a son, Roy Paul; and a daughter, Josie Paul.At Robert’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in Oneida Lake Cemetery, Messenger’s Bay. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., Canastota.In his memory contributions may be made to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-o-winters-ii

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved