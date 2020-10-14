CHITTENANGO . . . Robert O. Winters II, 79, of 8614 Lakeport Road, Lot 64, Chittenango, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home, following a lengthy illness.He was born on August 23, 1941, in Canastota, the son of the late Robert and Eleanor (Ripka) Winters.Bob lived in the Canastota area most of his life, attending the Canastota schools. He later lived in Zepherhills, FL for 8 years, moving to Chittenango 1 year ago.He worked construction for many years, and later worked for Carrier Corporation in Syracuse for 14 years, and the Canastota Central School and the Fayetteville-Manlius schools.Bob was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Canastota.He enjoyed fishing, reading, NASCAR, garage sales, and spending time with his family.Bob married Kathleen Barker on June 29, 2006, in Whitelaw.Surviving besides his wife, Kathleen, are: three sons and a daughter-in-law, Robert and Laurie Winters of Whitelaw, David Paul of Whitelaw, and Joseph Paul of Lake Worth, FL; three daughters and son-in-law, Luann and Robert Bargabos of Wampsville, Lori Winters of Cicero, and Robin Ackerman of Canastota; three stepchildren, Kelly Mussmacher of Oppenhiem, NY, Eric and Jenn Mussmacher of Ilion, and Heather and John Levellie of Little Falls; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Chris and Janet Winters of Canastota, and Martin Winters of Edgewater, FL; seventeen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob was predeceased by a son, Roy Paul; and a daughter, Josie Paul.At Robert’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in Oneida Lake Cemetery, Messenger’s Bay. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., Canastota.In his memory contributions may be made to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-o-winters-ii