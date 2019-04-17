|
Oneida - Robin L. Gorton at the age of 59 of 527 Lenox Ave., Oneida, N.Y. 13421. lost her battle with Cancer on Monday, April 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband Michael at home, two sons, two sisters and many friends and relatives.She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School of Rome. Robin enjoyedworking at the Casino for several years before her illness.A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at theAmazing Grace Baptist Church, Rt. 26 South in Oriskany Falls. Friends are invited to attend the service. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/robin-l-gorton
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019