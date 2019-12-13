|
Roger B. Edkin, 90, of Hayesville, North Carolina passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 in a Clay County, North Carolina care facility. Roger was a native of Madison County, New York and he had served in the United States Air Force. Roger worked in the funeral business for ten years and owned Whitford-Edkin Funeral Home in Oneida, New York. Roger graduated from the State University of New York at Morrisville. He later became a manager for Kraft Foods while living in Lakeland, Florida. He retired to Hayesville in 1980. Roger was active working in management with the American Red Cross and volunteered as scout master with the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed wildlife and the outdoors and was a member of the Whitetail Deer Association. He was an active member of Shooting Creek Fire Department and was an E.M.T. Roger was a member and past master of the Masonic Lodge in Oneida, NY and was a member of the Ledford’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Hayesville.He was the son of the late Charles and Lydia Burton Edkin. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Otto Warren Edkin.Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Marilyn GengeEdkin; four daughters, Elaine LaBarr of Lilburn, Georgia, Sheree Triplett and husband, George of Elgin, Oklahoma, Karen Edkin of Hayesville, and Diane Goss and husband, Jeff of Whitehall, Michigan; two sons, Roger Edkin Jr. and wife, Kathy of Bull Shoals, Arkansas and Eric Edkin and wife, Beth of Vidalia, Georgia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville with the Rev. Jackie Sellers officiating. The interment will be in Ledford’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the Hayesville VFW Post 6812, Hayesville American Legion Post 532, and Murphy American Legion Post 96.The family will receive friends from 12-1:45 Monday afternoon at the Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville prior to the services.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Roger B. Edkin to the Shooting Creek Fire Department, PO Box 1334, Hayesville, NC 28904.Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of all arrangements.An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/roger-b-edkin
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019