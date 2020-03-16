|
West Edmeston: Roger L. Perkins, 84, of Perkins Road, Town of Plainfield, passed away peacefully on the family farm, where he devoted his entire life, on Friday, March 13, 2020, with the care of Hospice, and the love and support of his wife Leah, and family.Roger’s funeral will be at a time to be announced at the Columbus Corners Church. Interment will be in Unadilla Forks Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Brookfield. To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit: paulfuneralhome .net
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020