BUFFALO- Roger L. Wilmot, 71, died on Sept. 8, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness. Private funeral services with military honors will be held at the convenience of Roger’s family. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park. There will be no calling hours. Roger’s care has been entrusted to the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. To offer a condolence or share a memory of Gordon, please visit: paulfuneralhome.net