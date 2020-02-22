|
Roger Norris Carver, of Freedom, PA, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Villa St. Joseph in Baden, PA.He was born on April 26, 1929 in Verona, NY to the late Erwin and Estella (Birmingham) Carver. He was a 1946 graduate of Verona High School. He served with the United States Army from 1946 to 1950 where he also served on the Burgle Corps. He married Shirley Vandenheuvel of Oneida, NY on December 30, 1950. Roger retired from US Airways in 1988. He enjoyed ham radio, running, and military history. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and fiercely loved his family and will be greatly missed.Roger had two sons, Scott and Kevin (Donna) and a daughter Tonya (Paul) Reynolds, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, two brother, Clifford and Charles, and a son, Kevin.Per his wishes, there will be no viewing or services.Arrangements entrusted to Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1119 Washington Avenue, Monaca.To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/roger-norris-carver
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020