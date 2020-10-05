1/1
Oneida-Romaine M. Johnson, age 70, of Elizabeth Street passed away peacefully early Monday morning October 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 3, 1949 in Cambridge Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Edward and Romaine S. (Graves) Mullin, and was a graduate of VVS. On August 9, 1986 Romaine and Steven W. Johnson were united in marriage and have shared this loving union of over thirty-four years together. In her early career Romaine was an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance Company and worked for many years as an insurance agent for the Baily, Haskell & LaLonde Agency of Oneida. Romaine loved people; she was a compassionate soul who made friends wherever she went. Her love and light radiated to everyone around her. Her most precious times were spent with her family, especially with her grandchildren whom she adored. She was a member of Holy Family Church of Vernon. Surviving are her husband, Steven W. Johnson, her daughter Colleen (Ibrahim) Samura, three step sons, Jamie Johnson, Gene Johnson and Gregory (Zoey) Johnson, one brother Chet (Kathleen) Mullin, two sisters, Sheila Sunderhaft and Joy (Paul) Ottavio and eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 4343 Peterboro Street, Vernon, New York. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, E. Dominic Street, Rome, New York. http://www.lastingmemories.com/romaine-m-johnson

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
