Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
10 S Main St
Sherburne, NY 13460
(607) 674-6740
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
10 S Main St
Sherburne, NY 13460
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
10 S Main St
Sherburne, NY 13460
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Colgate Chapel
Hamilton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald D Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald D Baker Obituary
SHERBURNERonald D. “Ron” Baker, 54, of Sherburne, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY following a brief illness.He was born August 18, 1964 in Norwich, a son of Frederick and Linda Clark Baker and was a graduate of Sherburne-Earlville High School. On October 19, 2002, Ron married Christina M. Kellogg in Norwich. Ron worked at Colgate University in Hamilton for 35 years from 1985 to the present time and was the union steward. He was also a bus driver for the Sherburne-Earlville school district for 12 years. Ron was a loving and devoted husband and father whose family was his greatest joy. He was also a supportive friend and neighbor who enjoyed mowing lawns for others and lending a helping hand when needed.Ron was a member of the Sherburne Volunteer Fire Department and the Sons of the American Legion Post #876 of Sherburne.Surviving are his beloved wife, Tina; his children, Jake and Matt Baker at home; father and step-mother Fred and Judi Baker of Sherburne; his in-laws, Larry and Pat Kellogg of Sherburne; two sisters, Debra Losee and Sandra Baker, both of Clayton, NC; brother-in-law, Steve and Marcia Kellogg of Brewerton; uncles and aunt, Ted and Linda Baker of Vestal; Gary Baker of Norwich; nieces and nephews, Heather (Jamie) Losee, Rachael (Will) Jones and their children, Mason and Lily; Chelsea Law; Megan, Kaleb and Connor Kellogg. He was predeceased by his mother, Linda.A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be held at 11am Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Colgate University Chapel, Hamilton. Please come as you are in comfortable, casual clothes. Interment will follow in the Willcox Cemetery, Smyrna.Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 10 S. Main St., Sherburne on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm.Contributions in his memory may be made to the Chenango Health Network, 24 Conkey Ave., Norwich, NY 13815, for their Financial Assistance Program to help cancer patients.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-d-ron-baker
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now