SHERBURNERonald D. “Ron” Baker, 54, of Sherburne, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY following a brief illness.He was born August 18, 1964 in Norwich, a son of Frederick and Linda Clark Baker and was a graduate of Sherburne-Earlville High School. On October 19, 2002, Ron married Christina M. Kellogg in Norwich. Ron worked at Colgate University in Hamilton for 35 years from 1985 to the present time and was the union steward. He was also a bus driver for the Sherburne-Earlville school district for 12 years. Ron was a loving and devoted husband and father whose family was his greatest joy. He was also a supportive friend and neighbor who enjoyed mowing lawns for others and lending a helping hand when needed.Ron was a member of the Sherburne Volunteer Fire Department and the Sons of the American Legion Post #876 of Sherburne.Surviving are his beloved wife, Tina; his children, Jake and Matt Baker at home; father and step-mother Fred and Judi Baker of Sherburne; his in-laws, Larry and Pat Kellogg of Sherburne; two sisters, Debra Losee and Sandra Baker, both of Clayton, NC; brother-in-law, Steve and Marcia Kellogg of Brewerton; uncles and aunt, Ted and Linda Baker of Vestal; Gary Baker of Norwich; nieces and nephews, Heather (Jamie) Losee, Rachael (Will) Jones and their children, Mason and Lily; Chelsea Law; Megan, Kaleb and Connor Kellogg. He was predeceased by his mother, Linda.A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be held at 11am Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Colgate University Chapel, Hamilton. Please come as you are in comfortable, casual clothes. Interment will follow in the Willcox Cemetery, Smyrna.Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 10 S. Main St., Sherburne on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm.Contributions in his memory may be made to the Chenango Health Network, 24 Conkey Ave., Norwich, NY 13815, for their Financial Assistance Program to help cancer patients.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-d-ron-baker
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 18, 2019