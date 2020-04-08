|
Ronald King, 89, of 4704 State St., Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of Hospice. He was born on May 12, 1930, in Oceanside, Long Island, New York, the son of Charles and Helen Hancock King. He was a 1948 graduate of Oceanside High School. On January 9, 1950, Ron was united in marriage to Joan Draper. She passed away on October 17, 2003. On December 20, 1980, Ron was united in marriage to Catherine Jackson. She passed away on December 25, 1999. Ron was employed as the field operation accounts manager for Grumman Aerospace in Long Island for twenty-five years, retiring in 1990. Ron moved to Oneida in 2008 from Smithfield, NC, to live with his son. While he missed the Carolina beaches once he moved here, he found refuge in the beautiful Adirondack mountains. He loved the beauty in nature that God had created. He was a member of New Life Assembly of God Church. Ron was a man of deep faith and praised the Lord for all his blessings in life. He preached the good news of the Lord to churches, nursing homes, and taught Sunday school. Surviving are his four children, William (Patsy) King, Ocala, FL, Lois (Frank) Hnizdo, Centereach, NY, Daniel (Norma) King, Oneida, and Shirley (Anderson) Cheon, Morristown, TN; a step-daughter, Cynthia (Sunny) Sellars, Raleigh, NC; twenty grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Ron was predeceased by a brother, Charles King. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions related to it, Ron’s memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Wake Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery in Raleigh, NC, at the convenience of the family. There are no public calling hours at this time. Memorial contributions can be made in Ron’s memory to the New Life Assembly of God Church, 4704 State St., Oneida, NY, 13421. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-king-1
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2020