SYLVAN BEACH – Ronald L. Waldron, 85 of Shirron Avenue, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Oneida Healthcare where he had been a patient for the past four days.Born in Rome, on January 12, 1935, he was the son of Lester S. and Helen Soboleski Waldron. A resident of the area since October 2019, returning from Florida, where he had lived for forty years, Ron was a graduate of Camden High School. He married Hilda Willson, in Camden, on November 24, 1956. Mrs. Waldron died on July 11, 2019.Prior to his retirement, Ron was employed as a support service director for South County Mental Health, Delray Beach, Florida and had owned and operated Ron’s TV Sales and Service. Mr. Waldron was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, a member of the American Legion, Post 1153, Sylvan Beach, the American Legion, Post 0062, Stuart, Florida, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 2194, Stuart, Florida, the Loyal Order of the Moose, Stuart, Florida and enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and hunting.Surviving are one daughter, Denise Schon and her fiancé, Michael Smith; one brother, Dennis Waldron; six grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Derrick Waldron on April 28, 2009, his daughter, Darlene Leech on July 11, 2014, his grandson, James R. “Jimmer” Schon on April 10, 1993, two sisters, Louise Donnelly and Cynthia Van Tassel and a brother, Richard Waldron.Funeral services, with full military honors, will be held in the Spring of 2021, at a time and date to be announced, in Maple Hill Cemetery, Taberg. Contributions may be made to the American Legion, Sylvan Beach Post 1153. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
