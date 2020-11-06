MUNNSVILLE: Ronald P. Stanley, 81, of Valley Mills Rd., entered into glory at his home on Thursday, November 5, 2020.He was born January 27, 1939 in Jersey City NJ, a son of the late Peter and Margaret Moeslein Stanley and was a graduate of Northern Valley Regional High School in Demarest, NJ. Ronald proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1965. On November 24, 1962, he married Barbara Ann Lindsell in Stony Point, NY. Ron worked with his parents in their business Stanley Floor Waxing in Bergen County, NJ, eventually becoming the owner in 1971 and operating it until retiring. In the 1980’s he started Barron Homes in Burlingham, NY building log homes. At one time, he had also been a trainer and driver of harness racing horses in Goshen, NY. Ron played sports at a young age and followed the NY Yankees and the NY Giants teams. He enjoyed fishing, reading and traveling.Ron was a member of the Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Thompson Ridge, NY.Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara; his children, Robert Stanley of Thompson Ridge, NY; Valerie and John Murphy of Edensburg, PA; Jill Stanley of Munnsville, NY; Christine Stanley of Lancaster, NY; grandchildren, David and Jared Stanley of Thompson Ridge, NY; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Lindsell Santmyer of Macedon, NY; and two nephews, William and Johnathan Santmyer.Graveside services with military honors in the Brick Church Cemetery, Spring Valley NY are private.Contributions in his memory may be made to the Food Bank of Central NY, 7066 Interstate Island Rd., Syracuse, NY 13209; the American Diabetes Association
www.diabetes.org
the Wounded Warrior Project
www.woundedwarrior.org
Tunnel to Towers at www.tunnel2towers.org
