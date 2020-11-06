1/1
Ronald P. Stanley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNNSVILLE: Ronald P. Stanley, 81, of Valley Mills Rd., entered into glory at his home on Thursday, November 5, 2020.He was born January 27, 1939 in Jersey City NJ, a son of the late Peter and Margaret Moeslein Stanley and was a graduate of Northern Valley Regional High School in Demarest, NJ. Ronald proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1965. On November 24, 1962, he married Barbara Ann Lindsell in Stony Point, NY. Ron worked with his parents in their business Stanley Floor Waxing in Bergen County, NJ, eventually becoming the owner in 1971 and operating it until retiring. In the 1980’s he started Barron Homes in Burlingham, NY building log homes. At one time, he had also been a trainer and driver of harness racing horses in Goshen, NY. Ron played sports at a young age and followed the NY Yankees and the NY Giants teams. He enjoyed fishing, reading and traveling.Ron was a member of the Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Thompson Ridge, NY.Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara; his children, Robert Stanley of Thompson Ridge, NY; Valerie and John Murphy of Edensburg, PA; Jill Stanley of Munnsville, NY; Christine Stanley of Lancaster, NY; grandchildren, David and Jared Stanley of Thompson Ridge, NY; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Lindsell Santmyer of Macedon, NY; and two nephews, William and Johnathan Santmyer.Graveside services with military honors in the Brick Church Cemetery, Spring Valley NY are private.Contributions in his memory may be made to the Food Bank of Central NY, 7066 Interstate Island Rd., Syracuse, NY 13209; the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org; the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarrior.org; or Tunnel to Towers at www.tunnel2towers.orgArrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NYTo send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-p-stanley

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved